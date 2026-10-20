Nashik: 63 Religious Institutions Shortlisted For Infrastructure Facilities Ahead Of Simhastha | Sourced |Representative

Nashik: In the lead-up to the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, 63 religious institutions across the district are set to receive various infrastructure facilities. A committee chaired by the District Collector has completed the scrutiny of the proposals received, and the district administration has forwarded the vetted list to the Kumbh Mela Authority.

The Kumbh Mela Authority had invited proposals to provide essential infrastructure to sadhus, mahants, ashrams, temples and other sites of religious significance. A committee led by District Collector Ayush Prasad evaluated the 63 submitted proposals based on established criteria and forwarded them to the authority for further action.

Of these 63 proposals, the highest number, 48, came from Trimbakeshwar taluka. The remaining proposals include five from Sinnar, four from Dindori, three from Igatpuri, two from Nashik taluka and one from Niphad, according to the administration.

Approval at the Authority Level

The proposals seek funding for permanent construction, toilets, bathing facilities, drinking water arrangements, sewage management, roads and accommodation for devotees. Once the Kumbh Mela Authority approves these proposals, the temple premises are expected to undergo a significant transformation.