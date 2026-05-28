Nashik: ₹6,162 Crore Approved For Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela Infrastructure Works | Sourced

Nashik: A fund of ₹6,162 crore has been approved for the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The approved amount will be utilised for the development of major infrastructure projects. These include construction of ghats, ring roads, connecting roads, CCTV installations, water purification plants, bridges, power lines, and other essential facilities. Sources informed that a total of 68 works have been included under the project.



The Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority had earlier submitted a proposal to complete infrastructure-related works in two phases. Accordingly, provisions included ₹400 crore for increasing the capacity of the pumping station at Mukane Dam and for water purification works, ₹372 crore for CCTV infrastructure, ₹572 crore for the development of Ozar Airport, and ₹329 crore for the Gautami God Dam to Trimbakeshwar lift irrigation system scheme.

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Following this proposal, approval has now been granted for the ₹6,162 crore fund. Most of these works will be executed through the Nashik Municipal Corporation, Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council, Public Works Department (PWD), MIDC, and the Water Resources Department.