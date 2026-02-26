Nashik: 6-Year-Old Hit By Speeding Car Outside Little Blossom School; Case Filed | Sourced

Nashik: A case has been registered at the Igatpuri Police Station after a speeding car allegedly hit a six-year-old student outside Little Blossom School during school dispersal, triggering outrage among parents and raising fresh concerns over student safety.

According to a complaint filed by parent Kundalik Davkhar, a resident of Girnare in Igatpuri, the incident occurred around 3:30 pm on February 18 when the child was leaving the school premises. The complainant alleged that the driver, identified as Yash Kadam, was driving recklessly at high speed and knocked down the student with a four-wheeler.

The injured child sustained serious head injuries and required four stitches. He is currently undergoing medical treatment, family members said.

The complaint further alleged that following the accident, the school management attempted to suppress the matter by providing misleading information and refusing to share CCTV footage of the incident. Parents claimed that the issue was allegedly concealed for nearly four days before assurances were given by the school authorities.

“My son suffered a head injury. The management tried to hide the incident. I have filed a complaint to ensure such negligence does not put other children at risk in the future,” said Davkhar.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the driver, the school principal, members of the management committee, and the principal’s husband under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as Sections 134 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police Inspector Sarika Ahirao and Assistant Police Inspector G. D. Pardeshi are currently investigating the case.