Nashik: 5.56 Lakh SIR Forms Yet To Be Collected; Rural Constituencies Outpace Urban Areas |

Nashik: Under the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, a total of 36.71 lakh forms were distributed across the district by August 11; however, 5.56 lakh of these forms have not yet been collected, a non-collection rate of 15.14 per cent.

In terms of digitisation, Dindori and Igatpuri talukas have achieved 100 per cent completion. Conversely, the Nashik West Assembly constituency lags furthest behind in the district, with only 60 per cent of the work completed. Nashik East has achieved 98.81 per cent completion.

The district has a total of 5,104,494 voters, and update forms were distributed to 9,030,394 voters. So far, 3,194,444 forms have been accounted for, while the remaining 556,950 forms are yet to be collected.

Several rural Assembly constituencies have taken the lead in the SIR process. The Niphad, Dindori, and Igatpuri constituencies have achieved 100 per cent completion. Completion rates stand at 99.92 per cent for Nandgaon, 96.92 per cent for Yeola, 96.24 per cent for Baglan, 98.80 per cent for Kalwan, and 96.74 per cent for Malegaon. However, a significant amount of work remains pending in urban areas.

Deadline: August 17

With August 17 marking the final deadline for the SIR process, the administration is making every effort to complete the remaining work at full capacity. Emphasis is being placed on identifying voters whose information is yet to be collected and updating their details. District Collector Ayush Prasad has urged citizens to fill out their applications and complete the process as soon as possible. District Collector Ayush Prasad stated that orders have been issued to identify voters such as the physically challenged, the elderly, and those with serious illnesses who were granted the right to vote from home during the Assembly elections and to visit their residences to facilitate their registration if they are unable to reach the polling station physically.