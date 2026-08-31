Nashik: 501-Kg Panchdhatu Kalash Arrives At Saptashrungi Gad Ahead Of Grand Temple Installation | AI Representative

Nashik: A magnificent 501-kg Panchdhatu (five-metal) kalash, standing seven feet tall, has arrived at Saptashrungi Gad, adding a new chapter of grandeur to the revered Shri Saptashrungi Devi Temple, one of Maharashtra’s prominent Shakti Peeths.

The massive kalash has been brought to the hill shrine as the temple’s beautification and expansion works enter their final phase. Once installed atop the temple, it is expected to further enhance the architectural and spiritual grandeur of the historic shrine.

The arrival of the grand Panchdhatu kalash created an atmosphere of enthusiasm and devotion among devotees. The kalash was ceremonially taken to the hill shrine in a specially decorated procession amid chants and praises of Goddess Saptashrungi, with devotees participating enthusiastically in the religious celebration.

The temple premises are currently undergoing extensive development, beautification and expansion works. The installation of the massive Panchdhatu kalash is expected to become a major highlight of the redevelopment project and add further splendour to the temple structure.

Weighing 501 kg and measuring seven feet in height, the kalash is set to become a prominent symbol of the temple’s renewed grandeur. Devotees are now eagerly awaiting the ceremonial installation of the kalash, which is expected to mark another significant moment in the religious history of Saptashrungi Gad.

The combination of the majestic Panchdhatu kalash, the ongoing development works and the unwavering faith of devotees has created a deeply devotional atmosphere at the hill shrine. The forthcoming installation ceremony is expected to be remembered as an important milestone in the continuing journey of Saptashrungi Gad.