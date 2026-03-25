Nashik: 5,000 Workers Trained In Financial Literacy Under State Initiative | Sourced - Quartz

Nashik: Under the initiative of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the state Labour Department, in collaboration with Godrej Industries Group, has conducted awareness and financial literacy training for around 5,000 workers in Nashik district.



The Simhastha Kumbh Mela is scheduled to be held next year in Trimbakeshwar. Millions of devotees from across the country and abroad are expected to attend. To ensure adequate infrastructure for the pilgrims, various development works are underway, including transportation facilities, water supply, sanitation, and construction of riverbank ghats. Hundreds of construction workers are currently engaged in these projects.



Many labourers in the construction sector are migrant workers and often lack the necessary documentation to access government welfare schemes. As a result, they may be deprived of benefits provided under various state initiatives for construction workers.



Keeping this in mind, Chief Minister Fadnavis has emphasised the concept of “social security” for construction workers. Several initiatives have been launched under this vision. With the support of Godrej, training sessions, social and financial literacy classes, and awareness camps have been organised to bring these workers into the mainstream and help them avail themselves of government schemes.



Through these programs, workers have been made aware of their rights. They were also provided guidance, counselling, and health check-up facilities.



A total of 5,000 workers have benefited from these awareness programs conducted across the district. Additionally, 799 workers were issued BOCW registration cards and safety kits. Furthermore, 500 trained community coordinators are actively guiding construction workers.



These initiatives, conceptualised under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, are helping to create awareness and empowerment among construction workers regarding their rights.