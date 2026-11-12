Nashik: ₹5,000 Advance Aid Credited To 4.47 Lakh Drought-Hit Farmers | AI Generated Representational Image

Nashik: Farmers across Nashik district have received financial relief ahead of Diwali, with the state government crediting advance assistance of ₹5,000 each to approximately 4.47 lakh farmers affected by inadequate rainfall and crop losses. A total of 4,47,043 farmers have received the amount directly in their bank accounts, enabling many families to celebrate Diwali despite the financial hardships caused by drought conditions.

Farmers have expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state government for extending timely assistance. The government had declared drought in all 13 talukas of Nashik district and subsequently conducted crop damage assessments in the affected areas before announcing the advance relief.

Farmers from various parts of the district have welcomed the assistance. Yogesh Avhad from Dapur in Sinnar taluka, Shantaram Gogaji Palve and Hiraman Nimbaji Palve from Vanjole in Igatpuri taluka, Shantaram More and Hemant Chandrabhan More from Kokangaon in Niphad taluka, Shantilal Sahebrao Shewale and Bhushan Devidas Sawant from Sayne, and Subhash Tukaram Nahire from Dabhadi in Malegaon taluka expressed satisfaction over the financial support.

Farmers, particularly those who had cultivated maize, said the ₹5,000 assistance came at a crucial time when crop losses had severely affected their finances. They said the amount helped them meet essential festive expenses and celebrate Diwali with their families.

Yogesh Avhad from Dapur said the government's assistance was valuable during the difficult drought period and thanked the Chief Minister and the Maharashtra government.

Hemant More from Kokangaon and other beneficiaries also appreciated the timely financial support, stating that it had brought relief to drought-affected farming families.

Farmers from Sayne and Dabhadi echoed similar sentiments, describing the advance assistance as significant support amid agricultural losses. The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the state government for extending financial assistance before Diwali, saying that the timely intervention had brought relief to rural households.