Nashik: 50 MVP Polytechnic Professors Become Innovation Ambassadors To Promote Startups And Entrepreneurship |

Nashik: Professors from the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj’s Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic College have successfully completed the Institute Innovation Council (IIC) Innovation Ambassador (IA) training program, conducted under the guidance of the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The primary objective of this training was to strengthen the culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and startups among the college's faculty and students. During the training, experts provided guidance on key topics such as innovation management, startup culture, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), design thinking, incubation opportunities, and entrepreneurship development.

The professors who completed the training have now become part of the ‘IIC – Innovation Ambassador’ network and will serve as mentors within their college's IIC. Furthermore, they will act as resource persons while organising programs related to innovation and startups across various IICs and Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL). Additionally, they will serve as evaluators to assess ideas submitted under the ‘YUKTI Innovation Challenge.’

50 professors from the college participated in this training program. The training was conducted in four distinct phases: Basic Level, Advanced Level, Re-skilling Level, and Up-skilling Level. The training was coordinated by the Innovation In-charge, Prof. Ashwini Kale.

MVP Samaj General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare, President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, President Dr Sunil Dhikale, Vice President Vishwas More, Vice President Devram Mogal, Secretary Dilip Dalvi, the entire Board of Directors, Education Officer Dr D.D. Lokhande and Principal Prashant Patil congratulated the faculty members and extended their best wishes for future innovative initiatives.

This training has enhanced the faculty's capacity to inspire students toward innovative thinking, problem-solving, startups, and technology-driven solutions. It is anticipated that this initiative will help foster numerous successful entrepreneurs and innovative ideas emerging from the college in the future.