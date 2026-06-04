Nashik: Bogus Doctor’s Hospital Busted In Yeola; Illegal Medicines Seized, Operator Absconding | AI

Nashik: As part of the statewide campaign led by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the Health Department has carried out a major operation by raiding the hospital of a bogus doctor known as ‘Dr. Roy’ in Bokete village of Yeola taluka. Unauthorised medicines were seized from the hospital of this individual, who was practising medicine illegally, and the hospital has subsequently been sealed. This operation marks a significant achievement for the taluka’s Health Department.

On Tuesday afternoon (March 2), a special team led by Taluka Health Officer Dr Anand Taru raided Dr Roy Hospital in Bokete village. A signboard bearing the name Dr Roy was displayed at the hospital's entrance; however, it lacked any mention of medical degrees or a registration number. The operation was initiated based on a confidential tip-off. It was discovered that the individual had been defrauding patients by administering unlabeled pills, medicines, and injections under the guise of ‘Ayurvedic’ treatment for ailments such as knee pain, joint pain, back pain, and various other conditions.

Dr Anand Taru stated, “Upon receiving information via anonymous phone calls from villagers, our team took immediate action. A stockpile of unauthorised medicines was discovered within the hospital premises. Consequently, the hospital has been sealed. Samples of the seized medicines have been sent to Nashik for analysis.”

This operation has created a stir within Bokete village. Villagers reported that ‘Dr Roy’ had been operating the hospital for many years. Following the raid, there is widespread speculation within the village that he has gone into hiding.

FDA Commissioner’s Campaign

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has launched a special statewide campaign targeting illegal medical practitioners and those involved in adulteration. This specific operation was conducted as an integral part of that ongoing campaign. The Health Department has stated that strict action against such bogus doctors will continue.

This incident has created a stir among those practising medicine illegally in Yeola Taluka. The Health Department has appealed to citizens to exercise caution when seeking treatment from such suspicious hospitals or individuals, and to immediately report any such instances to the Health Department or the police.