Nashik: 4,500 Buses Planned For Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027; Over 33 Lakh Devotees To Get Daily Transport | Sourced

Nashik: To ensure safe, orderly, and convenient travel for the millions of devotees expected to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority has formulated a comprehensive public transport plan through the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Under this plan, a total of 4,500 buses will be made available, providing transport facilities to over 3.3 million devotees on a daily basis.

Plan Details

The Kumbh Mela Authority has designed the transport plan across three tiers: outer parking zones, inner drop-off points, and pedestrian routes within the Ramkund and Trimbakeshwar Temple precincts.

- For Devotees Arriving by Road: 3,000 buses will be available.

- 900 Buses: From Nashik outer parking zones to inner religious sites

- 1,485 Buses: From Nashik parking zones to Trimbakeshwar

- 325 Buses: For internal transport within Trimbakeshwar

- 290 Buses: Reserved for periods of peak congestion

- For Devotees Arriving by Rail: 1,500 buses will be available. These buses will operate from five railway stations: Nashik Road, Deolali, Odha, Kherwadi, and Kasbe Sukane. This arrangement will provide transport facilities to approximately 826,000 rail passengers daily.

This integrated transport system is expected to reduce congestion caused by private vehicles at major religious sites, thereby ensuring a comfortable travel experience for devotees.

Special Arrangements for the 'Amrut Snan' (Holy Dip)

Given that the highest volume of devotees is anticipated on the main day of the Amrut Snan (Holy Dip), private vehicles will be permitted access only up to the designated outer parking zones. From there, devotees will be transported to the religious sites via special buses operated by the State Transport Corporation. Particular emphasis will be placed on pedestrian movement within the precincts of Ramkund and the Trimbakeshwar Temple.

Satellite Monitoring

The entire bus transportation network will be monitored through a satellite-based system, which will be linked to an Integrated Control Room. This will facilitate more effective management of bus availability, trip schedules, waiting times, and crowd control.

The Kumbh Mela Authority stated that the primary objective of this initiative is to prevent traffic congestion, particularly on days of heavy crowds, such as during the 'Amrut Snan' (Holy Dip), and to ensure a smooth "last-mile" journey for the devotees. The Authority further clarified that this plan is being implemented at full operational capacity.