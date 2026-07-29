Nashik: 44 Forest Guards Promoted To Foresters Across Nashik Forest Circle | Sentinel (Assam) (Representative Pic)

Nashik: A celebratory atmosphere prevails in the Forest Department following the promotion of 44 Forest Guards to the rank of Forester within the Nashik Forest Circle. Gajendra Hire, the Conservator of Forests for Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts, issued the promotion order.

With this promotion, the concerned personnel will now wear two five-pointed stars on their shoulders. The Nashik Forest Circle encompasses the Ahilyanagar district as well. The promotions have been granted to both male and female Forest Guards serving across various forest ranges within the Territorial, Wildlife, and Social Forestry wings.

The order clarifies that the promotion is provisional and subject to various terms and conditions. While pay fixation will be carried out in accordance with the promotion, seniority rights will not be granted until the promotion is regularised.

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Forest Guards from the Nashik West Forest Division (Peth, Igatpuri, Nanashi, Bahe) and the East Forest Division (Chandwad, Kalwan, Dindori, Taharabad, Satana, Yeola) have received opportunities in new wings and forest ranges. Transfers have been effected across various sectors such as from Territorial to Social Forestry, Wildlife to Social or Territorial, and Social Forestry to Territorial.

The list also includes Forest Guards from the Ahilyanagar district, covering ranges such as Shrigonda, Rahuri, Akole, Rehekuri, Sangamner, Parner, and Kopargaon.

This round of promotions has generated enthusiasm within the Forest Department, and the concerned employees have expressed their readiness to take on their new responsibilities.