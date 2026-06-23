Nashik: 40,000 Rural IT Professionals To Benefit As YCMOU & MahaIT Partner For Digital Training | Sourced

Nashik: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has recently been signed in Mumbai between the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) and Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MahaIT).

Under this agreement, nearly 40,000 rural information technology professionals operating the state's ‘Aaple Sarkar’ Common Service Centres (CSCs) under MahaIT will gain access to updated education and training opportunities.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Devendra Fadnavis, Sunetra Pawar, Ashish Shelar, senior bureaucrat Rajesh Agrawal, MahaIT Managing Director Sanjay Katkar, and Prof. Kailas More, Head of the Department of Rural Development and Entrepreneurship at YCMOU.

The Maharashtra and central governments together implement nearly 1,200 welfare schemes for citizens. These schemes are delivered to the public through MahaIT’s ‘Aaple Sarkar’ Common Service Centres. Across the state, around 40,000 village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) operate these centres. The newly signed MoU aims to enhance their digital capabilities and provide supplementary education and training.

As part of the initiative, YCMOU will offer a digital certificate programme covering the nuances of digital governance. Participants will also receive training in communication skills, grievance redressal mechanisms, and awareness of various government schemes.

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Prof. Sanjeev Sonawane, Vice-Chancellor of YCMOU, said, “While taking the stream of education and knowledge to the masses, it is equally important to understand various government welfare schemes, the challenges in their implementation, and possible solutions. As society becomes increasingly technology-driven, information technology must be leveraged to ensure the development of the last person in the social hierarchy. In this context, this MoU for Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) is highly significant.”