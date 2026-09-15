Nashik: 33-Year-Old Engineer Dies After Truck Rams Two-Wheeler At Mumbai Naka | AI Representational

Nashik: A 33-year-old mechanical engineer died after being struck from behind by a speeding truck in the city’s Mumbai Naka area. The deceased has been identified as Kiran Changdev Narode. Following the accident, the truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle. Mumbai Naka police are currently searching for the driver using CCTV footage.

Kiran Narode worked as a mechanical engineer at a company. A Ganesh idol had been installed on the company premises for the Ganeshotsav festival, and Kiran had attended the event there. After the programme concluded, he was riding his two-wheeler from Ambad towards Mumbai Naka when a speeding truck rammed into him from behind, causing severe injuries.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Mumbai Naka police rushed to the spot and transported him to a hospital. However, medical officers examined him and declared him dead.

Police conducted a spot inspection and are examining CCTV footage from key roads and intersections in the area. Footage from various routes is being analysed to identify the truck and determine the direction in which the driver fled.

Kiran’s accidental death while returning from the Ganeshotsav event at his workplace has come as a shock to the Narode family, and the incident has left the local community deeply saddened. Police efforts to locate the absconding truck driver are ongoing.