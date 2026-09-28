Nashik: 29 Cases Registered Against Ganesh Mandals Over Noise Violations | Anand Chaini

Nashik: Nashik City Police have registered 29 cases against Ganesh mandals for allegedly violating prescribed noise limits during the Ganesh idol immersion procession.

Of the total cases, Bhadrakali Police Station registered 11, and Sarkarwada Police Station registered 18. The cases relate to alleged violations involving loud DJ systems and other sound equipment used during the immersion procession.

According to police, teams monitored sound levels along the procession routes and initiated action against mandals where noise levels were found to have exceeded the prescribed limits.

Ahead of the immersion procession, police had held meetings with office-bearers of Ganesh mandals and instructed them to comply with the prescribed noise limits and the High Court’s directions. Despite these instructions, violations were detected during the procession, leading to the registration of cases.

Police officials have reiterated that Ganesh mandals must follow noise pollution regulations and court directives while organising processions and using DJ and sound systems.