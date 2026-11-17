Nashik: 27-Year-Old Woman Dies After Saree Catches Fire While Bursting Firecrackers | AI

Nashik: A 27-year-old woman died after her saree caught fire while she was bursting firecrackers outside her home in the Mahatma Nagar area of Nashik. The incident occurred on Nov 8, days after the main Diwali celebrations and Lakshmi Pujan. The woman, identified as Divya Omkar Chavan, succumbed to her injuries on Nov 15 while undergoing treatment at the Nashik District General Hospital.

Chavan lived on the premises of Puja Varicate Society near the ITI signal in Mahatma Nagar, where her family worked as watchmen. According to Gangapur Police, Chavan was bursting firecrackers in front of her house around 6.30 pm on Nov 8 when her saree suddenly caught fire. She sustained severe burns from her face down to her knees.

Following the incident, her family admitted her to Nashik District General Hospital, also known as Civil Hospital, on Nov 9. She had been undergoing treatment in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) for several days. However, her condition continued to deteriorate, and Medical Officer Dr Rashmi Valvi declared her dead on Nov 15.

Police have registered a case in connection with the death at Gangapur Police Station. Police Constable Chaudhari is investigating the incident.