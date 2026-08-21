Nashik: 26-Year-Old Dies By Suicide; Note Alleges Harassment, Betrayal By Girlfriend And Two Others | Representative image

Nashik: A 26-year-old youth, identified as Varun Bhausaheb Bhamre, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Gokuldham Society, Dhruvnagar, Gangapur area, on Thursday evening (August 20). In a note purportedly written before his death, Varun made serious allegations against his girlfriend and two others, claiming that he was cheated in love, forced to give her cash whenever she demanded it, and threatened and assaulted.



According to information available, Varun, who lived with his family in Dhruvnagar on Gangapur Road, was in a relationship with a young woman. However, he reportedly took the extreme step on Thursday. In the note, he levelled serious allegations against his girlfriend and two other persons and appealed to Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik for justice. He alleged that the woman had cheated him in love, repeatedly taken cash from him and, along with others, stopped him on the road, assaulted him and threatened him, allegedly telling him to “die”.



Varun had studied up to ITI level and lived with his family at Gokuldham Society. On Thursday evening, he reportedly wrote the note in his room before taking the extreme step. His cousin Tejas Pawar found him unconscious and rushed him to the District Civil Hospital. However, doctors examined him and declared him dead.



Varun is survived by his parents, grandmother, two sisters and uncle. His death has caused shock and grief among residents of the Dhruvnagar area. Meanwhile, an accidental death report has been registered at Gangapur Police Station, and police have taken custody of the note allegedly written by Varun before his death. Further investigation is underway.