Nashik: ₹221 Crore Sanctioned For Six-Lane Dwarka–Datta Mandir Road Before Simhastha | AI

Nashik: In preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela and to alleviate traffic congestion in the city, the path has finally been cleared for the six-lane widening of the heavily congested stretch of National Highway 60, from Dwarka Circle to Datta Mandir Chowk. The Regional Office of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a letter to the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), giving the green signal for the project. The ministry granted final approval on June 3, 2026, and sanctioned ₹221 crore for the project.

According to the ministry's technical records, the 5.650 km stretch between Dwarka and Datta Mandir Chowk currently has a width ranging from 24 to 30 metres. The plan is to widen the road to 45 metres before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Under the proposed design, two-lane service roads will be constructed on both sides of the main six-lane highway. This is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion between Dwarka and Nashik Road.

The National Highways Authority had stipulated that sufficient land must be made available for a 45-metre-wide road. The municipal corporation has expedited the land acquisition process, and the administration claims that 90% of the required land has already been acquired. With the land acquisition award finalised under Section 3G, the project will be implemented using the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model.

Relief for Municipal Corporation; Savings of ₹84 Crore

A total of 15 contractors participated in the tender process conducted by the municipal corporation for the project. Following scrutiny, 12 companies were deemed eligible. Among them, VP Sethi submitted a bid 38% below the estimated cost. The company has expressed its readiness to execute the project for ₹138 crore. Having fulfilled all technical requirements, the company is now in a position to proceed with the project. The lower bid is expected to result in savings of ₹84 crore for the municipal corporation.

Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri said, "Twelve contractors were found eligible during the tendering process. Among them, VP Sethi submitted a bid at a rate 38% lower, leading to significant savings for the municipal corporation. We will strive to complete this road-widening work before the Simhastha."