Nashik: 22 Trees Felled On Gangapur Road; Adv. Pingale Warns Of Contempt Action | Sourced

Nashik: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) dealt a major blow on Tuesday (April 7) to the tree-felling operations initiated by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Gangapur Road as part of road-widening preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The Tribunal issued a stay order halting any form of tree-felling within the NMC limits until 12:00 PM on April 28. However, prior to the issuance of this stay order, the Municipal Corporation had already felled 22 of the 44 heritage trees located on Gangapur Road. These felling operations were being conducted in the stretch between Jehan Circle and Govardhan for the purpose of road widening.

A hearing on the petition (OA 38/2026) filed by environmental activist Advocate Shriram P. Pingale was originally scheduled for Monday. However, the hearing was adjourned to Tuesday. During this intervening period, the Municipal Corporation accelerated its tree-felling activities. Although the Tribunal granted the stay order following the hearing, 22 trees had already been cut down by 1:00 AM. Environmental activists rushed to the site and demanded an immediate halt to the work; however, officials insisted, "Show us a written order." Ultimately, the work was brought to a halt at 1:00 PM.

Read Also Pune Doctor Duped Of ₹12.31 Crore In Online Trading Scam

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Nashik unit welcomed the NGT's decision. The party stated, "This stay order offers a measure of relief; however, it is merely temporary. It is imperative to mobilise a broad-based mass movement to protect Nashik's centuries-old Banyan and Peepal trees." The party issued an appeal to all environmental activists, the youth, and various organisations to unite for this cause.

The Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act mandates that a comprehensive tree census be conducted every five years. The Municipal Corporation has not yet released a new census since 2017-18. A census was initiated in 2024 at a cost of ₹8 crore, but the report is not yet available. In the 2017-18 census, 4,795,387 trees were recorded within the city.

Adv. Shriram Pingale (Petitioner): “The Tribunal issued a clear directive. Yet, continuing with the felling of trees is not merely an act of irresponsibility, but constitutes contempt of court. A contempt petition will be filed against the concerned officials.”

Following this order by the NGT, the remaining 22 trees on Gangapur Road will remain safe until April 28. However, the apprehension that thousands of trees across the city could be adversely affected under the pretext of the Kumbh Mela still persists. While this decision brings relief to the residents of Nashik, trees constitute the city's green identity; protecting them is the duty of every individual.