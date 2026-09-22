Nashik: 20 Major Junctions To Undergo Beautification Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh 2027 |

Nashik: In view of the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, plans are being accelerated to beautify 20 major junctions across Nashik city. The initiative aims to give the city a more attractive and organised appearance while improving the overall experience for residents and visitors.

The proposed works are expected to include landscaping, improved lighting, attractive traffic islands, directional signage, public art and other urban design elements.

The beautification programme is not expected to focus merely on aesthetics. Traffic management and road safety will also be important considerations while redesigning the junctions. Civic authorities are expected to ensure that new structures, landscaping and decorative elements do not obstruct traffic movement or reduce visibility for motorists and pedestrians.

The design of each junction will have to take into account its size, traffic volume and surrounding development.

Focus On Nashik’s Heritage And Identity

The Simhastha Kumbh provides an opportunity to showcase Nashik’s religious, historical and cultural heritage. Accordingly, the beautification of important junctions can incorporate themes associated with the Godavari, the city’s temples, pilgrimage traditions, local culture and heritage.

Public art, murals and artistic installations could help transform selected junctions into identifiable urban landmarks.

Greenery And Modern Lighting

Green landscaping, plantation of suitable local species and attractive illumination are also expected to form an important part of the project. The emphasis is likely to be on creating visually appealing spaces without compromising pedestrian movement or road safety.

Energy-efficient lighting and low-maintenance landscaping can help ensure that the upgraded junctions remain sustainable after the Kumbh.

Junctions To Become City Landmarks

With lakhs of pilgrims and visitors expected to arrive in Nashik during Simhastha, major junctions will effectively serve as gateways to the city. Their appearance will contribute to the first impression visitors have of Nashik.

A coordinated design approach across the 20 junctions could therefore help create a distinctive visual identity for the city.

Maintenance Will Be Crucial

One of the key challenges after beautification will be long-term maintenance. Landscaping, lighting, cleanliness and decorative installations require regular upkeep.

Authorities will therefore need to establish clear responsibility for maintenance and ensure that the junctions do not become neglected after the Kumbh.

The proposed beautification of 20 junctions is being viewed as more than a cosmetic exercise. If implemented with proper traffic planning, greenery, heritage-based design and sustained maintenance, the project could contribute to Nashik’s broader urban transformation ahead of Simhastha Kumbh 2027.