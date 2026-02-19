Nashik: 2-Year-Old Dies After Dilapidated House Wall Collapses In Satpur Colony | Sourced

Nashik: A very sad incident took place in the Satpur Colony area of Nashik city. A 2-year-old child died after the wall of an old and dilapidated house near the Workers' Welfare Board suddenly collapsed.

The deceased child has been identified as Mohammad Ujer Khan. This incident took place yesterday evening. Citizens of the area said that the said house had been in a dilapidated condition for many days. While Ujer Khan was playing nearby, the wall suddenly collapsed, and he sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the citizens of the area immediately admitted the child to the hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead during treatment. This incident has spread mourning in the area and created an atmosphere of fear among the citizens.

A case has been registered at Satpur Police Station in this case, and further investigation is underway. Due to this incident, the question of durability of old houses and buildings in Satpur Colony has come to the fore again. There are many old houses and buildings in the area, and citizens have demanded that they be inspected and repaired.

Citizens said that such dilapidated buildings are posing a threat to children and families. It is being demanded that the municipal corporation and related agencies immediately conduct a survey of the old buildings in this area and take necessary action.

The police have inspected the spot and started an investigation, and action is likely to be taken against the house owners and those concerned. This unfortunate incident has shocked the citizens of the area, and immediate measures are expected from the administration.