Nashik: 17-Year-Old Sahil Jadhav Missing After Drowning In Darna River; Villagers Launch Search | Sourced

Nashik: Sahil Bhaurao Jadhav, 17, from Shenit, drowned in the Darna River on Sunday (March 8) at about 3 pm. He went to bathe at Lohshingve near Shenit and was swept away by rising water. Villagers immediately started searching, but Sahil has not been found.

Sahil Bhaurao Jadhav is a resident of Shenit village. On Sunday afternoon, he had gone for a bath in the Darna River at Lohshingve. Due to the high speed of the water in the river, he drowned in the water and was swept away. All the villagers of Shenit Village have come together and are continuously searching on the riverbank. However, nothing has been found yet.

Urgent appeal to villages along the river

Citizens of villages like Lohshingwe, Belu, Agaskhind, Pandhurli, Lahvit, Bhagur, etc., on the banks of the Darna River have been appealed to cooperate and search for the boy.