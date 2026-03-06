Nashik: 17-Year-Old Girl Molested On Gangapur Road; Bihar Law Student In Custody | Sourced

Nashik: The slogan of ‘Nashik Jilha Kaydyacha Bale Killa’ is being challenged by social miscreants. A shocking incident of a 17-year-old girl being molested in an area considered elite and safe, like Gangapur Road, has come to the fore once again. Due to this incident, the issue of women’s safety has come under discussion once again.

According to the information received, the incident took place two days ago in the morning. The 17-year-old girl concerned had gone for a morning run in the Gangapur Road area as usual. At that time, a young man on a bike touched her from behind while passing by her and molested her. This sudden incident scared the girl and created a stir in the area.

In an immediate response to the incident, the girl bravely posted a video on social media. In this video, she narrated the entire incident and raised questions about the safety of women. This video went viral on social media, and citizens started expressing anger.

Taking the matter seriously, the Nashik Police immediately started an investigation. Based on CCTV footage and other technical information from the area, the police searched for the youth concerned and arrested him. Investigation revealed that the accused is originally from Bihar and is currently studying law in Nashik.

This incident has once again raised the issue of the safety of women in areas like Gangapur Road. Citizens are expressing concern over such an incident in this area, which is considered elite and safe. The police have initiated legal action against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

The police have appealed to the citizens to immediately file a complaint at the nearest police station or contact 100 if such an incident occurs. It has also been said that the police will increase patrolling for the safety of women.