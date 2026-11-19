Nashik: 17 Shirdi-Bound Sai Devotees Injured As Slab Collapses At Sai Nivara in Igatpuri |

Nashik: A slab collapse at Sai Nivara, a resting place for Sai devotees travelling to Shirdi, has left 17 devotees from Washind in Shahapur taluka injured, including four women. A major tragedy was averted as a portion of the slab fell onto a palkhi (palanquin), which cushioned the impact. Five of the injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital in Nashik. All are reported to be in stable condition.

According to reports, a group of Sai devotees from the Washind-Shahapur area was on its way to Shirdi for darshan when they stopped at Sai Nivara in Igatpuri for a meal. While some devotees were resting after their meal, a building slab, along with its supporting girders and tiles, suddenly collapsed. Initially, seven to eight people were reported injured, but the number of those requiring medical attention later rose to 17.

Two devotees sustained serious head injuries and were sent to the Civil Hospital in Nashik, while three others who suffered fractures were also shifted there for specialised treatment. The remaining 12 injured are undergoing treatment at Igatpuri Rural Hospital. All are reported to be in stable condition.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Municipal Councillor Raj Javare, Igatpuri police personnel and toll plaza staff arrived at the scene. The injured were pulled from the debris and immediately transported to Igatpuri Rural Hospital. Police personnel and social workers participated in the rescue operations.

A portion of the collapsed slab fell onto a palkhi placed below, preventing it from falling directly onto devotees resting underneath. This helped avert a major tragedy. However, the incident has once again brought the issue of construction safety at Sai Nivara into focus.

Meanwhile, Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan contacted Igatpuri Police Inspector Ghanshyam Balap to inquire about the incident. Balap briefed the minister on the condition of the injured and the status of the rescue operations. He also apprised senior officials of the situation.

Residents of the Washind area have expressed concern following the incident involving devotees travelling to Shirdi for Sai Baba's darshan. All the injured are reported to be in stable condition and are receiving medical treatment.