Nashik: ₹1,630 Crore Infrastructure Push Ahead Of Kumbh; Airport Capacity To Triple, Road Projects Accelerated | AI

Nashik: Infrastructure development in Nashik has gained momentum in preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. It has been revealed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has approved funds amounting to approximately ₹1,000 crore for township roads and development projects. Additionally, around ₹630 crore has been sanctioned for the Nashik Airport terminal expansion project, with the aim of completing the work before the Kumbh Mela.

Grand Expansion of the Airport

A new integrated terminal building is set to be constructed at the Nashik Airport in Ozar (Janori). The project is estimated to cost ₹630 crore and is being executed by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC). The new terminal's capacity will be increased from the current 300 passengers per hour to approximately 1,000 passengers per hour.

The project includes a 17,800-square-meter terminal building, aerobridges, a large apron (approximately 1.15 lakh square meters), vehicle parking (25,000 square meters), and modern security systems. With the airport's passenger handling capacity set to triple, convenient air services will be available for devotees visiting during the Kumbh Mela. The target is to complete this work by March-April of next year.

Township Roads and Other Development Works

Funds totalling approximately ₹1,000 crore have reportedly been sanctioned for road improvements and development works within the city's residential areas. Priority is being given to roads, bridges, water supply, and other infrastructure projects in view of the Kumbh Mela. The Municipal Corporation administration has stated that long-pending projects, such as the Makhmalabad Road and Ambad Link Road, have also gained momentum. Shekhar Singh, Commissioner of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority, has reviewed the progress of the airport project and connecting road works, instructing all concerned agencies to complete the tasks on schedule. Emphasis is being placed on ensuring seamless airport, road, and highway facilities to accommodate the arrival of lakhs of devotees.

The Chief Minister has already issued directives to accelerate the projects included in the multi-crore development plan for the Kumbh Mela. The administration has assured that all projects will be completed on time and to high-quality standards.