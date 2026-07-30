Nashik: 16 Unauthorised Schools Issued Show-Cause Notices; Parents Urged To Verify Recognition Before Admission | AI Generated Representational Image

Nashik: The Primary Education Department has issued show-cause notices to 16 schools in the district that were operating without prior permission from the state government. These schools face serious allegations of jeopardising students' academic futures and deceiving parents.

After eight unauthorised schools were discovered within the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits, the Zilla Parishad's Primary Education Department launched a campaign to verify school permissions across the entire district. The campaign revealed that a total of 16 schools in Nashik, Deola, and Baglan talukas were operating illegally without government approval.

Official government approval is mandatory for running classes spanning grades 1–7, 5–8, and 8–12. Before 2019, recognition could be obtained from the local education department, the Deputy Director of Education, or the Director of Education. However, under current regulations, proposals must be submitted directly to the state government via both online and offline channels. Permission to commence operations is granted only after receiving formal government approval.

These 16 schools admitted students and began conducting classes without completing any official procedures, thereby putting the students' academic futures at risk. In light of this, the Education Department has taken strict action and has clearly urged parents to enrol their children only in government-recognised and authorised schools.

Official Statement

"Notices have been issued to schools operating without government permission. As a precautionary measure, parents should transfer their children to authorised schools to ensure their future remains secure," stated Sailata Samleti, the Primary Education Officer of the Zilla Parishad.

The Education Department is preparing to take further action in this matter. Parents have been urged to verify a school's recognition status before enrolling their children.