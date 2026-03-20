Nashik: 148-Year-Old Pandey Mithai Shop Demolished For Kumbh Mela Works | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation has demolished the historic Pandey Mithai shop, a 148-year-old establishment located in the Godaghat area of Nashik. This action was undertaken to facilitate road widening and development works in preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Established in 1864 by Jagannath Shivlal Pandey, this shop was an integral part of Nashik's cultural and culinary heritage. It was a renowned name for Nashik's signature sweets, such as traditional pedhas, large-sized gulab jamuns, shrikhand, Raghoda ladoos, khurchand vadi, malai barfi, and basundi. Madhukar Talkies and the old Municipal Corporation building were situated right across from the shop. For generations, people flocked to this shop to purchase sweets and milk. Wrestlers, litterateurs, and ordinary residents of Nashik were regular patrons.

Currently, the shop is being managed by members of the fourth, fifth, and sixth generations of the Pandey family. The Pandey family would always proudly mention that the raw materials used in the shop were always fresh and procured from trusted suppliers.

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The demolition of the shop has cast a pall of sadness over the residents of Nashik. Many senior citizens remarked, "This was not merely a shop; it was a cherished memory of Nashik." However, the Pandey family has assured the public that their six other branches located on the main roads remain operational, and the legacy of their tradition will endure.

While the Godaghat area is set to undergo transformation due to the development works undertaken by the Municipal Corporation for the Kumbh Mela, the sweet taste of Pandey Mithai, along with its 148-year-old saga, will forever remain etched in the hearts of the people of Nashik.