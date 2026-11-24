Nashik: ₹1,400-Cr Road Projects Lag Behind Schedule, NMC Issues Notices To 18 Contractors | Pexels image|Representative

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is facing a major challenge as road development projects worth approximately ₹1,400 crore, undertaken to transform the city’s infrastructure, continue to lag behind schedule. Several road works across the city have failed to make the expected progress, causing considerable inconvenience to residents. In many areas, roads remain dug up and incomplete, while several stretches remain under construction. The situation has resulted in traffic congestion, dust pollution, potholes and an increased risk of accidents. Taking serious note of the delays, the civic administration has issued notices to contractors responsible for the slow progress of work.

Ahead of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the civic body has undertaken the development of 28 major roads and four bridges at an estimated cost of around ₹1,400 crore. The projects include road widening, concretisation, asphalting and the construction of footpaths, road dividers and underground utility ducts. Initially, the administration had set December 2026 as the target for completion. However, various technical hurdles, incomplete utility duct work and the slow pace of execution by contractors have affected the overall schedule.

The municipal corporation had repeatedly instructed contractors to accelerate the work. However, as there was no significant improvement, the civic body issued notices to 18 contractors. In April 2026, the estimated cost of these projects reportedly stood at approximately ₹1,270 crore. At that time, the actual progress of work stood at just 15% against the targeted 25%. In several locations, incomplete utility duct work also delayed subsequent road construction activities.

Meanwhile, the NMC is considering stringent measures against contractors who fail to complete the projects within the stipulated deadlines. These include financial penalties, recovery of costs and, if necessary, blacklisting of defaulting contractors. Earlier, four contractors had faced penalties ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹95,000 per day. Whether the latest notices will prompt contractors to accelerate construction remains to be seen.

Road infrastructure is crucial for the successful organisation of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which is expected to attract millions of devotees to Nashik. Timely completion of roads, efficient traffic management and the development of alternative routes are essential to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims. With the deadline approaching, the civic administration must intensify monitoring, ensure quality control and hold contractors accountable for delays. Otherwise, incomplete roads and traffic congestion could emerge as major challenges for the city during the religious gathering.