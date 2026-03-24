Nashik: 14-Year-Old Girl Abducted In Igatpuri; Kidnapping Case Registered | Sourced

Nashik: A shocking incident has occurred in the Igatpuri taluka, where a minor girl aged 14 years and 9 months residing in the village of Phanulgavhan has been abducted. It is suspected that an unidentified individual lured the girl away and took her with them. A case of kidnapping has been registered in connection with this incident at the Igatpuri Police Station.

According to the information received, the 14-year-9-month-old girl, a member of a family in Phanulgavhan village, went missing on March 23, 2026 (Monday), after being lured away by an unidentified person. The girl's relatives made extensive efforts to locate her, searching everywhere, but were unable to find any trace of her. Ultimately, the girl's parents rushed to the Igatpuri Police Station and filed a formal complaint.

Based on this complaint, the Igatpuri Police have registered a case of kidnapping against an unidentified individual. Police Inspector Sarika Ahirrao is currently investigating the matter. The police have deployed various teams to search for the girl, utilising methods such as analysing CCTV footage, tracking mobile locations, and conducting local enquiries.

The rising number of incidents involving the abduction of minor girls in the Igatpuri taluka has created an atmosphere of fear among local citizens and parents. Parents are particularly anxious regarding the safety of school-going girls.

The police have appealed to the public to immediately contact the Igatpuri Police Station if they encounter a girl matching this description or possess any information regarding her whereabouts. Furthermore, citizens have been advised to remain vigilant against instances where unidentified individuals attempt to lure children away.

The investigation into this incident has been expedited, and the police are making every effort to ensure the girl is brought back safely. Police Inspector Sarika Ahirrao stated, “The investigation is underway based on all possible technical and local evidence. The girl will be located as soon as possible.”