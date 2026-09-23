Nashik: 136 Health Centres, 190 Ambulances To Be Deployed For Simhastha | AI

Nashik: Anticipating the massive influx of devotees in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the Simhastha Mahakumbh Mela, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority has planned to provide medical services at locations where crowds gather, rather than limiting treatment facilities to hospitals alone.

A total of 136 temporary healthcare facilities will be set up across areas including the Sadhugram, parking zones, ghats, holding and staging areas and major routes. Additionally, 190 ambulances will be deployed during the Parvani (auspicious bathing days). To support this expanded healthcare system, 3,600 additional medical and paramedical personnel will be made available.

On Tuesday, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority granted administrative approval to healthcare plans worth ₹260 crore submitted by the Municipal Corporation’s Health Department, the District Hospital, the Zilla Parishad Health Department and the Regional Referral Hospital.

Read Also Nashik: Private Vehicles To Be Restricted At Saptashrungigad From October 9 For Navratri

The plans cover temporary hospitals and clinics, ambulances, additional manpower, ICU capacity, medicines, medical equipment, disease control and digital health monitoring.

"The capacities of various departments have been integrated and planned with the objectives of ensuring devotees receive medical care in their immediate vicinity, enabling the transfer of patients for further treatment in minimal time if needed, and ensuring the healthcare system is robust enough to handle the increased patient load," said Shekhar Singh, Commissioner of the Kumbh Mela Authority.

136 Temporary Healthcare Facilities at Crowded Locations

A total of 136 temporary healthcare facilities will be established at various locations during the Simhastha Mela. These will include temporary hospitals, ICUs and clinics.

Facilities will be set up at Sadhugram, parking areas, ghats, holding and staging areas, outer parking zones and major routes. This will reduce the need for devotees requiring treatment for minor ailments, injuries or first aid to travel to the main hospital.

The facilities will be constructed using porta-cabins and equipped with necessary medical equipment and basic amenities.

190 Ambulances for Parvani

To ensure devotees can be promptly transported to advanced treatment centres when required, 190 ambulances will be available.

The fleet will include Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances. They will be deployed at hospitals, temporary health centres, ghats, Sadhugram, parking zones, holding and staging areas, major routes and other key locations.

Read Also Nashik: Private Vehicles To Be Restricted At Saptashrungigad From October 9 For Navratri

3,600 Personnel: Doctors, Nurses and Others

Special emphasis has been placed on providing the required manpower for these expanded health facilities. A total of 3,600 additional medical and paramedical staff will be deployed based on the plans of four health agencies.

The workforce will include specialist medical officers, MBBS and BAMS doctors, nurses, ANMs, pharmacists, medical technicians and other support staff.

Combined Treatment Capacity of 1,945 Beds

In preparation for the Simhastha event, hospital treatment capacity is being increased through various health agencies. An additional 640 beds will be added to the existing 1,305, taking the total treatment capacity to 1,945 beds during the Simhastha period.

The total includes 185 ICU beds.