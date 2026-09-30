Nashik: 121 New CNG Pumps Planned Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela | AI

Nashik: Preparations are underway to expand CNG facilities across the city and district ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. With motorists currently facing long queues due to inadequate CNG supply, the administration has accelerated measures to strengthen the network.

Plans have been finalised to set up 121 new CNG pumps across the district. At present, around 23 CNG pumps are operational, including eight connected to the main pipeline (online) and 15 operating independently (offline). The addition of new pumps is expected to strengthen the supply network and reduce waiting times for motorists.

Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) has also floated tenders for various works related to CNG stations in Nashik. The initiative aims to ensure a steady fuel supply amid the expected influx of lakhs of pilgrims and tourists from across the country during the Kumbh Mela.

District Supply Officer Ramesh Gaikwad said fuel supply companies are responding positively to the directives issued by the Supply Department. The administration is prioritising the expansion of CNG facilities, which is expected to provide relief to citizens.