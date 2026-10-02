Nashik: 12-Day Railway Block At Kasara To Affect 39 Trains From October 7 | Representative

Nashik: Central Railway will undertake a special 12-day traffic and power block from October 7 to 18 to facilitate the construction of the Asangaon-Kasara third line and expansion of the Up yard line at Kasara. The block is expected to affect several mail and express trains running via Nashik, along with Mumbai suburban local train services.

The block in the Kasara area is scheduled for October 7 and 8 from 3.35 pm to 8.35 pm, and on October 9 from 12.30 am to 5.30 am. Consequently, suburban rail services between Asangaon and Kasara will remain suspended during the block period, while several CSMT-Kasara local trains will be short-terminated at Asangaon.

Several mail and express trains running via Nashik will also be affected. Trains including the Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, Pushpak Express, Ayodhya Cantt-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, Ballia-Dadar Express and Dnyaneshwari Express will be regulated at Igatpuri. The departure timings of some trains have also been revised.

Central Railway has urged passengers to check the official timetable and make alternative travel arrangements during the block period.

The block is being undertaken to facilitate the completion of the Asangaon-Kasara third line project and expansion work at the Kasara yard.