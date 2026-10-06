Narhari Zirwal Expresses Condolences Over Hingoli Fire Deaths, Orders Probe | FPJ Photo

Hingoli: Two persons died while several others were injured in a fire that broke out at a firecracker storage site in the Marwadi Galli area of Hingoli city on Monday night. The incident is extremely unfortunate and serious, said Minister for Food and Drug Administration and Guardian Minister of Hingoli district Narhari Zirwal on Tuesday, stating that instructions had been issued to the administration to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment immediately.

Guardian Minister Zirwal expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased in the tragedy.

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He directed the Hingoli District Collector to conduct a thorough inquiry into aspects such as the storage of firecrackers, possession of necessary permits and adherence to safety regulations. The Guardian Minister further instructed that strict legal action be taken against those responsible if any violations of rules or negligence are found during the investigation.

Zirwal has also instructed the administration to immediately inspect all firecracker sales and storage centres in the district and ensure the strict implementation of safety measures at these locations.