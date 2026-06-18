Narendra Modi's 12-Year Tenure Has Given India New Direction & Identity, Says Union Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nimuben Bambhaniya, on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in office have given the country a new direction, fresh thinking and a stronger identity. She said India is now moving steadily towards becoming a developed nation.

Bambhaniya was speaking to reporters during her two-day visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The visit was part of the Centre's nationwide outreach programme to mark 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government. Union ministers and public representatives are meeting citizens across the country to highlight the government's achievements.

During her visit, Bambhaniya inspected the AURIC project at Bidkin, a major part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). She reviewed the work of industries operating in the project and interacted with company representatives to understand the challenges they face.

She said the AURIC City project, developed jointly by the Central and Maharashtra governments, is emerging as an electric vehicle manufacturing hub. She added that the project is creating large-scale employment opportunities for young people. While appreciating the industries, she also advised them to focus on pollution control, solar energy and better water management.

Earlier in the day, Bambhaniya paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda at Swami Vivekananda Garden in HUDCO. She took part in a cleanliness drive and planted a tree. She later visited the Municipal Corporation's waste processing centre in HUDCO.

She also visited the Kamal Talao and Planetarium area and praised the efforts made for beautification, cleanliness, greenery and maintaining the natural environment.

Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, former Union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad, BJP city president Kishor Shitole, corporator Rameshwar Bhadve and other leaders were present during the visit.