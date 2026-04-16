Narendra Chhajed Re-Elected President of Nashik Gymkhana for 4-Year Term | Sourced

Nashik: Narendra Chhajed has been unanimously elected as the president of Nashik Gymkhana, one of the oldest sports institutions in North Maharashtra, for the next four years.

Similarly, Nitin Modak and Rajesh Bharvirkar have been unanimously elected as vice presidents.

Narendra Chhajed has been associated with Nashik Gymkhana for the last 45 years and has served in various roles during this period, including table tennis secretary, secretary, chairman, and president.

As President, he has been efficiently leading the institution for the past 25 years.

The following members were also unanimously elected to the executive committee: Radheshyam Mundada, Shekhar Bhandari, Milind Joshi, Zulkarnain Jagirdar, Aliasgar Adamji, Abhishek Chhajed, Vaibhav Joshi, Hrishikesh Palve, and Mohan Sadavarte.

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In the first meeting convened by President Narendra Chhajed, the following office-bearers and game secretaries for various sports were appointed:

- General Secretary: Radheshyam Mundada

- Working President: Milind Joshi

- Treasurer: Nitin Chaudhary

- Joint Secretary: Shekhar Bhandari

The secretaries for various sports were appointed as follows:

- Tennis Secretary: Nitin Modak

- Badminton Secretary: Milind Joshi

- Table Tennis Secretary: Vaibhav Joshi

- Shooting Secretary: Zulkarnain Jagirdar

- Basketball Secretary: Aliasgar Adamji

- Chess Secretary: Shekhar Bhandari

- Cricket Secretary: Abhishek Chhajed

- Office Management: Hrishikesh Palve

- Shopping Secretary: Mohan Sadavarte

Several dignitaries, including Dr Jitendra Bhalerao, Rameshwar Kalntri, Sameer Rakate, Advocate Omprakash Loya, Pramod Puranik, Advocate Nandkishor Lahoti, Dr Mahesh Malu, Pritish Chhajed, Yatin Shah, Nitin Kochar, Mahesh Kittur, Sameer Manjrekar, and Manik Sonawane, congratulated the newly elected team and wished them success in their future journey.