NAREDCO Nashik Appoints Shantanu Deshpande As President, Bhavik Thakkar As Secretary | Sourced

Nashik: In a significant development for the real estate sector, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Nashik has appointed Shantanu Deshpande as president and Bhavik Thakkar as secretary. The new executive committee was announced during a special meeting attended by key state-level office-bearers of the organisation.



In the newly formed committee, Uday Shah and Marjayan Patel have been appointed as vice presidents, while Bhushan Mahajan will serve as treasurer. Prominent dignitaries present on the occasion included National Vice President Rajan Bandelkar, Maharashtra State President Prashant Sharma, newly elected President Kamlesh Thakur, Vice Presidents Jayesh Thakkar and Hitesh Thakkar, along with Ghanshyam Dhokne, Rajendra Pate, Pankaj Kothari, Arvind Khabale, Dinesh Doshi, and Vidarbha Regional President Kunal Padole. Nashik Mayor Himgauri Adke also graced the event with her presence.

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During the meeting, the NAREDCO NextGen (2026–28) executive committee was also announced. Ruchik Shirode was elected as president, while Vishal Kothawade was appointed as secretary. Outgoing President Sunil Gawade presented a review of his two-year tenure. A large number of office bearers and members of the organisation attended the event.