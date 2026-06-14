Nandurbar: Newlywed Couple Carried Home On Shoulders Due To Absence Of Road In Akkalkuva Village

Nandurbar: An incident has occurred in Taloda Akkalkuva village (Taluka Akkalkuva, District Nandurbar) where a newlywed couple had to be carried home on shoulders by their relatives due to the absence of a proper road.

As the village road was in a completely dilapidated state, villagers were forced to resort to this method to bring the bride and groom home after the wedding ceremony. The incident took place last week on 6th June.

Deplorable Road Condition

Local youths seated the couple on their shoulders, hoisted them onto their shoulders, and carried them home across the damaged road. A photograph of this incident has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the deplorable condition of roads in rural areas.

Road construction work in Akkalkuva village has been pending for years. The road becomes completely unusable during the monsoon season.

Villagers had to choose this alternative to transport the newlywed couple and relatives visiting for the wedding to their homes. The villagers stated, "We had to resort to this method because there is no proper road. The government needs to pay attention to our village."

Demand to the Administration

Following this incident, villagers have demanded that the administration immediately commence road construction work. Local public representatives have also promised to look into the matter.

This incident highlights the lack of basic amenities in rural areas. Villagers are questioning how development is possible without proper roads.