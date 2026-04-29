Jalgaon: Wedding Return Turns Tragic, Three Killed Including New Bride, Six Injured In Crash Near Varad Phata | Sourced

Jalgaon: A joyous wedding journey ended in tragedy when a vehicle returning from Vapi in Gujarat met with a horrific accident near Varad Phata in Dharangaon taluka of Jalgaon district, claiming three lives and leaving six others seriously injured.

The accident occurred when the family was travelling back to Akola in a Cruiser vehicle after attending a wedding ceremony and accompanying the newlywed bride. According to reports, the vehicle’s tyre suddenly burst, likely due to extreme heat, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle then rammed into a gas tanker parked along the roadside with great force.

Three people died on the spot, including the newlywed bride. The deceased have been identified as Pooja Ravi Waghalakar (25), Dattu Tulshiram Bhagwat (42), and Jagdish Chandubhan Waghalakar (52). It has been confirmed that all three victims belonged to the same family.

Six others sustained serious injuries in the crash, including Prem Bharat Waghadkar (24), Nitesh Suresh Katole (35), Amol Damodar Gite (35), Ravi Prabhakar Waghalakar (32), and Tulshiram Bhimrao Bhagwat (67). All the injured were immediately rushed to the Government District Hospital in Jalgaon, where they are undergoing treatment. Among them, the condition of 14-year-old Ansh Nitesh Katole remains extremely critical.

As news of the accident spread, a large number of relatives gathered at the District Hospital. The tragic incident has cast a pall of gloom over the region, with widespread expressions of grief and shock.