Nanded's 5 Farmers To Visit Europe, China On Study Tour

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Nanded: The Agriculture Department has launched the Foreign Study Tour Scheme 2026-27 to provide farmers in the state with exposure to modern agricultural techniques, international market demands, and agricultural exports. Under the scheme, five eligible farmers from Nanded district will have the opportunity to undertake a study tour of Europe and China.

District Superintendent Agriculture Officer Dattakumar Kalsait has appealed to interested farmers to submit their applications to the respective Tehsil Agriculture Officer's office by 5pm on August 20, 2026.

Under the scheme, one slot has been reserved for a woman farmer, one for a farmer who has received an agricultural award or won a crop competition, and three for farmers from the general category.

The government will provide a grant covering 50 per cent of the total cost of the study tour, subject to a maximum of ₹2 lakh, whichever is lower.

If the number of applications exceeds the prescribed limit, the beneficiaries will be selected through a lottery to be held at the office of the District Superintendent Agriculture Officer on August 24, 2026, at 1pm. A waiting list will also be prepared.

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Farmers seeking further information have been advised to contact the office of the concerned Tehsil Agriculture Officer.