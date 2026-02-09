Nanded–Latur Direct Rail Project Gains Momentum After Ashok Chavan Meets Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav | Representational Image | File

Nanded: The long-pending Nanded–Latur direct railway line, seen as a crucial infrastructure project for the overall development of the Marathwada region, has received a positive response from the Union government. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav conveyed this assurance to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan, raising hopes that the project may move closer to execution.

Chavan recently met Vaishnav in Parliament and discussed the importance of the proposed railway route, which is expected to significantly improve connectivity, trade, and mobility in eastern Maharashtra. He pointed out that the preliminary survey for the Nanded–Latur line was conducted under the Maharail project during his tenure as the guardian minister of Nanded district. Based on this initial work, the Maharashtra government later submitted a detailed proposal to the Railway Ministry.

Following the proposal, the Railway Ministry carried out a physical location survey of the route to assess feasibility, alignment, and technical requirements. Vaishnav informed Chavan that, considering the project’s strategic and developmental importance, the Centre is viewing it favourably.

The distance between Nanded and Latur is approximately 100 kilometres and is expected to be covered in about one-and-a-half hours once the railway line becomes operational. The Maharashtra government has agreed to bear its financial share and undertake land acquisition responsibilities after the project receives formal sanction from the Union government.

Once completed, the new railway line is expected to strengthen connectivity along the Nagpur–Wardha–Yavatmal–Nanded–Latur and Solapur–Miraj–Kolhapur corridors, providing a direct rail link between Vidarbha, Marathwada, and western Maharashtra. The project is also anticipated to boost economic activity, education, healthcare access, and employment opportunities in the region.