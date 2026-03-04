Nanded–Goa, Nanded–Nagpur Flights To Start From March 31; Star Air To Operate Six Days A Week | Unlsplash

Nanded: The much-awaited Nanded–Goa and Nanded–Nagpur air services will commence from March 31, significantly improving air connectivity for passengers in the Marathwada region. Star Air will operate the flights on the Goa (Mopa)–Nanded–Nagpur route, offering regular services six days a week, except Fridays.

According to the flight schedule, the aircraft will depart from Goa (Mopa) at 9.30 am and arrive in Nanded at 10.50 am. It will then leave Nanded at 11.20 am and reach Nagpur at 12.10 pm. On the return journey, the same flight will take off from Nagpur at 12.40 pm, land in Nanded at 1.30 pm, and depart again at 2 pm, reaching Goa at 3.20 pm.

In addition to this service, FLY91 Airlines will launch a Nanded–Bengaluru flight from March 29, further expanding travel options for passengers from the city. With this addition, travellers from Nanded will have two separate air services connecting them to Bengaluru, providing greater convenience and flexibility for business travellers, students and tourists.

With the introduction of these new services, passengers from Nanded will now have air connectivity to Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Goa, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Aviation and business experts believe that improved connectivity will play an important role in boosting trade, tourism and educational opportunities in the region.

Local residents and frequent flyers have welcomed the move, stating that enhanced flight connectivity will make travel faster and more convenient while also helping promote Nanded as an emerging regional hub.