Nanded Zilla Parishad Transfers 131 Employees Ahead Of Census-Related Work

Nanded Zilla Parishad | File Photo

Nanded: The Nanded Zilla Parishad on Tuesday carried out transfers of employees from various departments through a counselling process to ensure smooth implementation of census-related work under the Census Act 1948 and Census Rules 1990.

The transfer process was conducted at Yashwantrao Chavan Hall in the presence of Meghna Kawali.

Senior officials, including Additional CEO Sandeep Malode, Deputy CEO Rajkumar Mukkawar, Agriculture Development Officer Dr Nelkumar Etwade, Health Officer Dr Santosh Suryawanshi and heads of various departments, were present during the process.

Officials said a total of 131 employees were transferred. This included 87 administrative transfers and 44 transfers carried out on request.

The transfer process began with the animal husbandry department, where 18 employees were shifted. Two employees from the agriculture department were transferred, while no transfers were made in the water resources department due to a lack of eligible staff members.

The highest number of transfers took place in the health department. A total of 111 employees from the department were transferred, including 72 administrative transfers and 39 transfers on demand.

Among them were 66 female health assistants, 20 helpers and 13 male health assistants. No transfers of laboratory technicians were carried out.

Officials said transfers in several departments were postponed following government orders because employees from those departments have been assigned census-related duties.

As a result, no transfers were conducted in the general administration, gram panchayat, finance, education, women and child welfare and rural water supply departments.