Over 2,500 Staff Seek Duty Changes, Exemptions In Bhopal As Door-To-Door Census Begins From May 1

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The digital self-enumeration phase of the Census-2027 concluded on Thursday, with authorities set to begin the door-to-door survey on Friday. Ahead of the field exercise, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) received more than 2,500 applications from employees seeking exemption from door-to-door duties. According to BMC, till 6 pm on April 30, 1,963 residents in the city submitted their data online.

Officials said that, in addition to these applications, 1,000 employees over a month sought changes in their assigned locations, requesting to be posted closer to their house. Using data provided by central authorities, enumerators will cover all 21 zones and wards within municipal limits to ensure complete coverage.

4,200 employees assigned for field survey

The administration has deployed a total of 4,200 employees for the door-to-door enumeration. To streamline operations, the city has been divided into 3,261 census blocks.

A total of 544 supervisors have been appointed to monitor the process, with each supervisor overseeing a team of around six enumerators responsible for collecting household data. To ensure uninterrupted operations, 10% of the total staff has been kept in reserve. These personnel will be deployed in case of emergencies, absenteeism, or health-related issues among field workers.

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Sanskriti Jain, chief census officer, Bhopal said "Most requests came from women employees, but only pregnant women were exempted. The self-enumeration phase has been completed. Now, a team of 4,200 employees will go door-to-door to collect data."