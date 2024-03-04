Nanded Zila Parishad CEO Minal Karanwal Initiates Swift Complaint Resolution Program, Bringing Efficiency To Administrative Processes |

Nanded Zila Parishad CEO Minal Karanwal is on a mission to revolutionise the operations of the Zila Parishad, showcasing an impressive array of innovative ideas implemented in a remarkably short period.

Launching a time-bound action program on August 1, 2023, Karanwal identified the need for a more efficient resolution of citizens' complaints. Recognising the common issue of unresolved complaints leading to unnecessary delays, she took proactive steps to address the concern.

Under the new program, almost all complaints are now addressed within a span of fifteen days, a significant improvement from the previous system where complaints were redirected to the relevant department, often resulting in prolonged processing times and inconvenience for visitors.

Karanwal's approach involves the swift handling of trivial matters, with resolved complaints being meticulously documented in her office. For issues related to policy matters, the CEO personally engages with regional and state-level offices, including the regional commissioner's office and various department ministries. Weekly review meetings with all Heads of Departments (HODs) are regularly every Monday.

This systematic approach isn't confined to the Zila Parishad level; it extends to block levels, ensuring accessibility for villagers and visitors from remote areas.

The success of this time-bound program is evident, with over two hundred matters already settled, marking a positive transformation in the functioning of the Zilla Parishad.