Nanded-Waghala Steps Up Measures To Make Godavari River Pollution-Free | Sourced

The Nanded-Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) has taken major steps to make the Godavari River pollution-free, as it is considered the lifeline of the city and a place of religious significance. In this regard, a special review meeting was held at the municipal headquarters under the chairmanship of Municipal Commissioner Dr Maheshkumar Doiphone on Wednesday. A detailed discussion was held on pollution control, sewage management and river cleaning measures.

Executive Engineer Sangharatna Sonsale presented various works being carried out under the Godavari River Cleaning Scheme. He said that the work of laying a 1200 mm diameter RCC sewer line parallel to the river has been completed.

As per scientific standards, 17 interceptor structures have been constructed on slopes to prevent garbage and silt from entering the sewage system. A system has also been established to divert sewage water to the treatment centre at Bodhar. Similarly, a 3 MLD capacity decentralised sewage treatment plant has been constructed from Bandapur to Govardhan Ghat. A new sewage treatment facility with a 10 MLD capacity has also been set up at Chunal Nullah.

In the southern area, sewage from six major nullahs is being diverted through a 2.1 km RCC pipeline to the Varsani pumping station. A 10-foot security grill has been installed between Old Mondha and Govardhan Ghat to prevent river pollution caused by Nirmalya and garbage. This will not only help keep the river clean but also enhance safety at the ghats.

Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme and the State River Conservation Campaign, the municipal corporation has successfully prevented untreated wastewater from 22 major drains from directly entering the Godavari River. Instead, the wastewater is diverted to sewage treatment plants for proper treatment before discharge.

During the meeting, instructions were issued to increase the capacity of sewage treatment plants at Bondhar, Ilichpur, Sangvi and Dunkin, and to ensure they operate at full capacity. Directions were also given to carry out desilting and cleaning of all drains on a war footing ahead of the monsoon to prevent wastewater from entering the river.

Officials were instructed to deploy special sanitation teams, ensure regular garbage collection, and install Nirmalya collection bins at Govardhan Ghat, Ram Ghat, Navghat, and other major ghats.