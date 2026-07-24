 Nanded To Host First International Film Festival In February 2027
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Nanded To Host First International Film Festival In February 2027

The inaugural Nanded International Film Festival (NIFF) will be held from February 2 to 7, 2027, featuring international and Marathi films, workshops, masterclasses and cultural events. The festival aims to connect Marathwada's filmmakers with the global film industry, promote Nanded as a cinema and cultural tourism hub, and offer cash awards across multiple competitive categories.

Vinod ChavanUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
Nanded To Host First International Film Festival In February 2027
Nanded To Host First International Film Festival In February 2027 | File photo

Nanded: The first edition of the Nanded International Film Festival (NIFF) will be held from February 2 to 7, 2027, bringing together filmmakers, actors, technicians, film scholars and cinema enthusiasts from India and abroad, the organisers said.

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The six-day festival aims to position the historic city of Nanded as an emerging centre for cinema and cultural tourism while providing an international platform to filmmakers and artists from the Marathwada region.

Festival Director Ramesh Holbole said the event would serve as a bridge between local talent and the global film fraternity.

"The festival is not merely a celebration of cinema but an initiative to connect emerging filmmakers and artists from Marathwada with international opportunities," he said.

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The festival will be held at Sanman Square Sitara Cinema and other theatres in Nanded. Besides film screenings, it will feature panel discussions, workshops, masterclasses, interactive sessions and cultural programmes.

Organisers said the festival would include competitive sections for international feature films, Marathi feature films, international short films, international documentary shorts, international student short films and Marathi short films.

The International Feature Film and Marathi Feature Film categories will each carry a top prize of Rs 1.5 lakh, along with a trophy and certificate, while the runners-up will receive Rs 75,000. Special awards will also be presented for best director, actor, actress, screenplay, cinematography and editing in the Marathi feature film category.

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The International Short Film and International Documentary Short Film categories will offer first prizes of Rs 30,000 and second prizes of Rs 20,000, while the International Student Short Film and Marathi Short Film categories will carry first prizes of Rs 25,000 and second prizes of Rs 20,000, organisers said.

Film producers, directors and production houses from India and overseas have been invited to submit entries through the festival's official website and the FilmFreeway platform.

Organisers said the festival is expected to promote Nanded's rich historical and cultural heritage, encourage the growth of film culture in Maharashtra and create networking opportunities for aspiring filmmakers, technicians and students from the region.

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