Nanded: Shops On The Steps Of Renuka Mata Temple Removed

Wikipedia

On Friday, the administration removed 12 shops situated on the steps of the Renuka Mata temple in Mahurgadh to facilitate the construction of a shed on the steps.

The government has approved the construction of an escalator and skywalk at the Renuka Mata temple. In the initial phase, ₹49 crore has been allocated for the project. Once completed, the devotees visiting the temple on the Gadh will benefit from these improvements.

With 225 steps leading to the Gadh, the construction of the escalator and skywalk will commence from this point. Approximately 100 small shops in this area have been dismantled. Sources indicate that these shops will be rebuilt after the completion of the skywalk and escalator, with plans to establish a market in the area.