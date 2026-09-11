Nanded Road Accident: PMNRF Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid For Kin Of Deceased, ₹50,000 For Injured | X - AshokChavan1958

Nanded, Sep 11: BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Friday said the kin of the deceased in the horrific road accident in Nanded a day earlier would be given Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), while the injured would get aid of Rs 50,000 each.

Eight persons were killed and seven seriously injured after a minivan and truck collided at Sitakhandi Ghat on the Nanded-Bhokar national highway on Thursday evening.

महाराष्ट्रात नांदेड येथे झालेल्या दुर्घटनेतील जीवितहानीबद्दल ऐकून दुःख झाले. या दुःखद प्रसंगी माझ्या संवेदना शोकाकुल कुटुंबीयांसोबत आहेत. जखमींच्या तब्येतीत लवकर सुधार होण्यासाठी मी प्रार्थना करतो.



प्रत्येक मृत व्यक्तीच्या निकटवर्तीयांना PMNRF मधून ₹2 लाखांची सानुग्रह मदत… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 11, 2026

PM announces relief assistance

In a social media post, Chavan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The PM has also announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 each for the injured, Chavan said.

Also Watch:

Government assures support

Meanwhile, Nanded guardian minister Atul Save said he had spoken to district collector Rahul Kardile over the phone to ensure government assistance reaches the families of the deceased at the earliest.

Save said he had directed the district administration to initiate the process to provide Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 assistance each to the injured.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)