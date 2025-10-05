Nanded Police Solve 17-Year-Old’s Murder In Just Six Hours | Representative Photo

Nanded: A 17-year-old youth, Jishan Latif Syed, was murdered, and an attempt was made to burn his body in the Gadga area in Naigaon taluka in the Nanded district. The incident came to the fore on October 2 on the occasion of Dussehra. Based on the complaint lodged by Jishan’s father, Latif Chandulal Syed, a case was registered with Naigaon police station.

The Naigaon police resolved the case within six hours of the incident and arrested the accused, Abbas Ramjaansaab Shaikh, who killed Jishan due to the suspicion that Jishan had illicit intentions for his wife.

Jishan and Abbas were friends, and Abbas had a doubt that Jishan used to look at his wife with malicious intention. They had a severe quarrel on the occasion of Muharram, which was resolved due to the intervention of the senior persons. Still, Abbas had suspicion of Jishan. On October 1, Jishan and Abbas were seen going out of the village on the motorcycle. Later, Jishan did not return home. When his family members tried to contact him on the phone, the phone was switched off.

Jishan’s family members enquired about Jishan to Abbas, but he did not give a positive response and later even switched off his phone.

The police, on the basis of the evidence found at the murder spot, including the liquor bottles, footwear and other articles, and on the basis of the CCTV footage, arrested the suspect Abbas from Deglur.