Nanded: People’s College Women’s Cricket Team Clinches Third Consecutive ‘C’ Zone Title | Sourced

Nanded: The women’s cricket team of People’s College, Nanded, has clinched its third consecutive championship title in the Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University Inter-Collegiate “C” Zone Cricket Tournament, marking a remarkable hat-trick of victories.

In a closely fought final played on their home ground, the team defeated SGGS College by nine runs in a thrilling finish. The match was guided by Sports Head Vilas Wadje and mentor Vijay Kadam, with captain Pooja Galande leading from the front.

With this triumph, People’s College retained the “C” Zone championship trophy for the third year in a row. The college’s boys’ team had also recently achieved a similar feat in the same tournament, making it a double hat-trick celebration for the institution.

The winning team was felicitated with medals by officiating principal Shivshankar Bhanegaonkar.

Institution president and former MP Venkatesh Kabde, vice-president Pravin Patil, secretary Shyamal Patki, joint secretary Praful Agrawal, school committee chairman Pradeep Nagapurkar, vice-principal Ashok Siddewad, and senior faculty members congratulated the players for their achievement.

Sports department head Vilas Wadje, along with office superintendent Rohidas Ade, sports mentors Vijay Kadam, Vinayak Dev, Vinod Chavan, Kiran Bichkunde, Naresh Kamattam, Rahul Gaware, and Syed Irfan, also extended their best wishes to the victorious team.