Nanded: Old Pension Scheme Levied On 74 Municipal Corporation Employees | Freepik

In all, 74 appointed in the Nanded – Waghala Municipal Corporation on November 1, 2005 through the direct service recruitment were appointed in 2006. As per the rules, the municipal commissioner has imposed the old pension scheme for them and made their future secured.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Mahesh Kumar Doiphode after the relaxation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections solved the issue of the pension of the employees, which was pending for the past several years.

He got the RR sanctioned at the government level in which the path of the promotion of the employees was opened. The corporation had published an advertisement regarding the direct recruitment on August 3, 2003.

The eligible candidates applied and appeared for the written examination. On February 27, 2004, the list of the selected candidates was declared and was called for the interviews between January 16 and 18. The final list was declared after this process on January 18, 2006. Hence, the benefit of the old pension scheme was not given to them.

The government on February 2, 2024 decided to impose the old pension scheme. Dr Doiphode implemented this order and the 74 employees were given the benefit of the old pension scheme.